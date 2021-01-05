Caribbean hotelier Gordon “Butch” Stewart dies at 79

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Jamaican hotelier who founded Sandals Resorts International and was a key player in Caribbean tourism has died. Gordon “Butch” Stewart was 79. Sandals International said in a statement Tuesday that the Kingston-born businessman who enjoyed playing dominoes and began selling freshly caught fish at age 12 owned at least two dozen companies and was Jamaica’s largest non-government employer. No cause of death was given. Stewart founded the first Sandals resort in the 1980s in Montego Bay, an operation that now includes more than 12 properties across the Caribbean.