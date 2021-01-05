Challenge to Underwood’s victory dismissed by congresswoman

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood isn’t paying much attention to claims of irregularities by the man she defeated in November, who is attempting to overturn election results. Republican Jim Oberweis is alleging vote fraud and has asked the House of Representatives to void the election in Illinois’ 14th District. Underwood was sworn in Sunday and spokeswoman Andra Belknap on Tuesday dismissed Oberweis’ maneuver as legal bluster. Underwood defeated Oberweis by more than 5,300 votes to win a second term. Oberweis claims thousands of illegal votes were counted and in one case, a Wisconsin resident voted illegally in the district.