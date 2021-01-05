Chicago push to reopen city schools becomes more contentious

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials say only half of public school teachers expected in schools ahead of preschool students’ return next week showed up. Chicago Public Schools released the data in an increasingly contentious battle over classroom learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The nation’s third-largest district plans a gradual return to in-person learning. Starting Monday, preschool and some special education students can return or continue online. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade have the same option Feb. 1. Roughly 77,000 students have said they’ll return. That’s about 37% of eligible students. The Chicago Teachers Union opposed the reopening plans over safety concerns.