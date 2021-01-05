Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 7:17 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Missouri, Lewis MO County. In Illinois, Greene IL,
Macoupin IL, Montgomery IL, Fayette IL, Adams IL, Brown IL and
Pike IL Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may
lead to slippery spots on untreated surfaces, especially bridges
and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&