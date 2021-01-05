Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Areas along the I-72 corridor east to Danville and south

to I-70.

* WHEN…Dense fog will continue to expand southward this evening,

and will be most widespread through sunrise.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may

lead to slippery spots on untreated surfaces, especially bridges

and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&