Drive slow: Rural EMS warns of black ice

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- Some roads in the Tri-States might were still slick Tuesday according to Lewis County EMS officials who said they've been responding to a lot of slide offs after Friday's winter storm.

Lewis County Ambulance District Co-Administrator Aaron Stutheit warned that there are still snow and ice on county roads and city streets.

That all melts during the day, and then refreezes at night, turning into that dreaded black ice.

"Just when the temperature's dropping everything gets really bad. We have had to follow up with the freezing fog we've had, you know, the brain. And then at night, you can't see it. It's too late," Stutheit said.

He said, commonly, you can get pain from bumps and bruises especially after airbag deployment when your car slides off the road.

Stutheit said try to avoid all that, just take it slow if you have to go out.