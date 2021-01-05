Ellis: Broncos GM job a good gig despite ownership issues

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis says he has no qualms about finding the right general manager even though the team is embroiled in an ownership dispute and the new GM will work in the shadow of John Elway. Ellis said he will interview candidates alongside Elway and coach Vic Fangio. The only known candidate so far is Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. He worked eight years in the Broncos’ personnel department and spent four years with Fangio in Chicago.