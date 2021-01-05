EXPLAINER: Why Georgia won’t affect Electoral College count

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outcomes of two Senate contests in Georgia will have no bearing on the certification of Electoral College results in Congress as Republicans allied with President Donald Trump try to undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Tuesday’s election features two dueling runoff contests in Georgia, which were set in motion after none of the candidates got more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 3. Together, they will determine which party controls the Senate. But regardless of who wins, the certification process that will unfold during a joint session of Congress will move forward. And Trump’s effort to overturn’s Biden’s victory will almost certainly fail.