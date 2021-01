Hospital Report: Jan. 5, 2021

DEATHS

James A. Wienhoff, 51, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 4:40 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

James Henry Shaffer, 84, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 7:20 am Monday, January 4, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

John Dallas Tournear, 73, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 12:20 pm Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Freddie L. Chafin, 80, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 7:40 am Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Hammond Hall in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Donald Herman Powell, 90, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 2:09 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Gary B. Stephens, age 71, of Quincy died on Monday, January 4, 2021 in his home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Gary B. Stephens.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Mike & Torie Disalvo had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

A daughter, Hartley Joann Obert was born on December 4, 2020 at 11:18 PM. She weighed 5Ibs 6oz and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Davanna Edmunds and Chris Obert of Palmyra, MO.

A son, Bentlee Lee-Lynn Crane was born on December 4, 2020 at 12:44 PM. He weighed 7Ibs 4oz and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Kristie Schieferdecker and Daryn Crane of Palmyra, MO.

A daughter, Elizabeth Marie White was born on December 7, 2020 at 12:29 AM. She weighed 7Ibs 9oz and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Trystin Pratt and Charles White of Shelbyville, MO.

A daughter, Ksavera Kay Tarvydas was born on December 7th, 2020 at 12:57 PM. She weighed 7Ibs 1oz and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Abby and Ryan Tarvydas of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Remington Carl Polston was born on December 7th, 2020 at 12:32 PM. He weighed 6Ibs 1oz and was 20 inches long. His mother is Cassandra Polston of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, Lilah Dean Sharpe was born on December 7th, 2020 at 8:45 PM. She weighed 7Ibs and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kalynn and Ryan Sharpe of Palmyra, MO.

A daughter, Leah Noelle Crim was born on December 8th, 2020 at 5:22 PM. She weighed 8Ibs 15oz and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Tracy and Warren Crim of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, Milyennah Marie Sagaser was born on December 9th, 2020 at 5:13 PM. She weighed 7Ibs 11oz and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Lucy and Joseph Sagaser of Paris, MO.

A daughter, Phelicity Noel Shively was born December 9th, 2020 at 7:15 AM. She weighed 6Ibs 5oz and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Dana and Brett Shively of Monroe City, MO.

A daughter, Hadley Jo Brumbaugh was born December 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM. She weighed 6Ibs 14oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Tea and Dalton Brumbaugh of Bethel, MO.

A son, Benjamin Adam Dye was born December 14th, 2020 at 5:13 PM. He weighed 8Ibs 9oz and was 21 ½ inches long. His parents are Haley and Aaron Dye of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Bronnson Beckett Smith was born December 14th, 2020 at 12:52 AM. He weighed 8Ibs 10oz and was 21 inches long. His mother is Desiree Constable of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, Bailee Luella-Jean Gibbs was born December 15th, 2020 at 10:18 AM. She weighed 8Ibs 7oz and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Amber Tallman and Adam Gibbs of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Wyatt Thomas Eisenbeiss was born December 15th, 2020 at 5:47 PM. He weighed 10Ibs 1oz and 21 ¼ inches long. His parents are Danielle and Sean Eisenbeiss of Monticello, MO.

A daughter, Sophie Beth Birkhead was born December 17th, 2020 at 1:58 PM. She weighed 6Ibs 8oz and was 17 ¾ inches long. Her parents are Sarah and Austin Birkhead of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Khyren Romelo Williams was born December 19th, 2020 at 12:36 AM. He weighed 6Ibs 14oz and was 19 ½ inches long. His mother is Shelby Culp of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Archer Eugene Barnhill was born December 19th,2020 at 7:03 PM. He weighed 8Ibs 3oz and was 19 inches long. His parents are Shannon and Michael Barnhill of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Kolson George Alan Hirner was born December 20th, 2020 at 12:51 PM. He weighed 5Ibs 15oz and was 18 inches long. His parents are Kelly and George Hirner of Hunnewell, MO.

A son, Raider Thomas Allen Brown was born December 21st, 2020 at 10:13 PM. He weighed 6Ibs 14oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Hallee Flowers and Leland Brown of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Brantley Duane Davis was born December 21st, 2020 at 7:14 PM. He weighed 8Ibs and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Elizabeth Thompson and Lucus Davis of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, Evyn Geraline Rubison was born December 21st, 2020 at 7:58 AM. She weighed 7Ibs 7oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Casi and Joe Rubison of Shelbina, MO.

A daughter, Lillian Michelle Curtis was born December 22nd, 2020 at 7:43 AM. She weighed 6Ibs 15oz and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Rachelle and Brent Curtis of New London, MO.

A daughter, Finley Jordyn Barker was born December 22, 2020 at 12:35 PM. She weighed 9Ibs 11oz and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Billie Brown and Jeff Barker of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Ezra Alan Huff was born December 23rd, 2020 at 3:32 PM. He weighed 7Ibs 9oz and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Shannon and Jonathan Huff of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, NovaLeigh Love Snow was born on December 24, 2020 at 6:53 AM. She weighed 6Ibs 10oz and 19 inches long. Her parents are Sierra and Justin Snow of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, Seraphina Rose Wilson was born on January 1st, 2021 at 3:19 AM. She weighed 8Ibs 1oz and was 18 ½ inches long. Her parents are Aleeta Darland and Laramie Wilson of Hannibal, MO.