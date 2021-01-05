Icy sidewalks proving dangerous in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -- If you've hurt yourself falling on ice this week, you're not alone, first responders said they've gotten many calls.

In the era of COVID-19, however, those calls about injuries after falls put extra stress on them. So, they hope you can help them by being extra careful on sidewalks.

"We like to advise people to be very cautious when they're going outside, using proper footwear. Not going out if they don't have to, being patient, you know, senior citizens are especially at risk for falling," said Blessing Hospital Nurse Practitioner Lisa Orton.

She said even though bed availability is low due to COVID-19, if something happens to you, getting you help is always their priority.

"So definitely if you suffered any kind of injuries or you have any concerns we're always here for you," Orton said.

Quincy Fire Department Firefighter Michael Dade said when they go out on these calls, they keep COVID-19 precautions in mind.

"Luckily for us, donning PPE, personal protective equipment, is part of our, you know, daily response protocols. So for us, there hasn't been much of a hindrance in terms of you know the COVID protocols," Dade said.

He said right now, if you can, try to limit unneeded trips, especially at night.

Just like Orton, Dade said if something does happen, they're ready to respond.

"With slips and falls and the potential of, you know, traumatic injuries. Yeah, we're gonna, we're gonna respond on those calls, too," Dade said.

Orton said if you're hurt, and it can't wait for a doctor's visit, the best thing to do is go to the emergency room or call 911.

"Definitely, if you hit your head or if you have any kind of pain or anything like that after a fall or if you suffer some obvious trauma," Orton said.

Orton said when you arrive at the hospital, they take precautions by separating people with non-COVID related-needs from those who have the virus.