Illinois drivers license facilities reopen

QUINCY (WGEM) -- If you've been waiting to renew your driver's license or get one, your wait is over.

Illinois drivers license facilities reopened Tuesday after being closed since November.

Secretary of State Jesse White spokesman, David Druker, said facilities closed across the state due to a spike in COVID-19 positivity rates.

"Particularly with November and December, looked like it was going to be a particularly bad month and it was. Secretary White felt that the safest way and most prudent way to go about it was to close the facilities," Druker said.

Druker encouraged people to take advantage of renewing their drivers licenses and ID cards online to avoid long lines.

"The drivers license has been extended to June 1 and the registration sticker, the sticker on the back of the license plate, that can be purchased online," Druker said. "So, there's really no reason for people to physically go to the facilities unless they have to do a drive test."

He said people who qualify for online renewals will receive a letter in the mail from the Secretary of State by the end of the month.