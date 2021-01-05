India says it hasn’t banned the export of COVID-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s health ministry says the government hasn’t banned the export of COVID-19 vaccines. The announcement Tuesday comes two days after the head of Serum Institute of India told The Associated Press that the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer had been barred from exporting its version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine as a condition of receiving emergency authorization. Now, Serum Institute says vaccines can be sent to any country for their immunization programs, and the restrictions are only on private markets.