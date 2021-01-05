Skip to Content

Joplin woman charged after 2 people killed in crash

7:39 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Joplin police say two people died when their vehicle was struck by a pickup driven by a woman who was speeding and driving while intoxicated. The victims, 55-year-old Terry Copple and 48-year-old Rhonda Copple, both of Joplin died in the collision Sunday in Joplin. Thirty-year-old Rita Glasgow, of Joplin, was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated causing the death of two others, vehicle tampering and possession of a controlled substance. Police say the truck Glasgow was driving sped through a stop sign and collided with the Copples’ vehicle. Glasgow was hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities say they found drug paraphernalia in Glasgow’s truck, which had been stolen.

