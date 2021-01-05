Keokuk man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his father

KEOKUK (WGEM) -- A Keokuk man has been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder after allegedly stabbing his father multiple times, according to Keokuk Police.

Police said they responded to a report of a person stabbing another person in a Keokuk residence around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Nathan Ferguson assaulted his father by stabbing him, then took off in a car. He then crashed into a parked car and backed into an officer's squad car before being detained a few blocks away from the home.

Police reported the victim was taken to Unity Point Hospital in Keokuk, and was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.