Knox County R-1 implements virtual “snow” learning day

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Virtual learning has turned into a useful tool for Knox County when students physically can't make it to school.

Superintendent Andy Turgeon said the roads were still dangerous Tuesday after winter weather over the weekend. Instead of calling off school for a traditional snow day, however, they implemented a virtual learning day.

"Yes, we canceled in-school but we're still having an education. The teachers are still teaching and the students are doing it from home," he said.

Amy McNabb is a high school math teacher at Knox County high school. She said having a virtual snow day allows her students to keep their skills sharp.

“So, if I have a lesson in my plan book for like today for example and we have a snow day," she said. "I am still able to duplicate that information and have my students do it virtually at home and we don’t get behind, and they still learn the information.”

McNabb said students should remember to do the best they can.

“Any amount that you can learn at home and figure out is better than what you’d be doing if you were just sitting at home in front of your TV, or on your phone all day. So it’s going to benefit you for sure in the long run," she said.

Virtual learning sparked by the pandemic, now becoming a helpful tool in the Tri-States.