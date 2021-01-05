Lee County schools begin new year with big goals

KEOKUK (WGEM) -- Both Central Lee and Keokuk students returned to the classroom on Tuesday and administrators say it'll be a big semester.

Keokuk superintendent Christine Barnes said one of their big goals is to fix the damage the coronavirus wrought when it forced their schools to suddenly shut down nearly a year ago.

"Obviously there are learning gaps when you're shut down for such a long time, there's always a bit of a regression," she said.

Barnes said they want to bridge all those gaps by the end of the school year.

"A big piece of that is providing interventions, figuring out what students know, what they are missing from a particular grade level and then addressing that so we can bring them up to speed," she said.

Central Lee officials said they're excited to finish some of the numerous renovations happening at their buildings.

Superintendent Andy Crozier said their K-8 addition will open up in February, followed by their fine arts room in mid-March.

He said their new gym, commons, office and cafeteria will be open anywhere between the summer and early fall.

Both districts said they are keeping their coronavirus precautions in place, saying they've learned a lot from the past semester.

"We've proven to ourselves we're able to be very flexible," Crozier said. "We've been able to adapt on a moments notice."

He said the county's COVID situation is also looking up.

"Our county rate is the lowest it's been in probably eight to 10 weeks," Crozier said.

Both Barnes and Crozier said they've been in contact with the Lee County Health Department about the availability of the coronavirus vaccine for their staff.

"They believe that educators will be on the next rollout of the vaccine," Barnes said.



They said they're laying the groundwork for a successful rollout, compiling a list of their staff who want to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

"That way we can streamline giving those people the vaccine they're desiring," Crozier said.