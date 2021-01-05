Mexico to vaccinate rural elderly, but still awaits vaccine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Once Mexico has vaccinated its frontline medical workers against COVID-19, the government will turn its attention to the elderly living in its most remote places. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that 10,000 brigades made up of medical personnel and health promoters with security provided by the National Guard will target 3 million senior citizens in rural areas. The brigades will work back from isolated areas to towns and cities. The plan will hinge on Mexico’s emergency approval of the Chinese CanSino vaccine, which only requires a single dose.