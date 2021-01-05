Mexico’s state power company admits it falsified document

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned electrical power company has acknowledged it presented a falsified brush fire report to explain a widespread blackout in December. The Federal Electricity Commission has been criticized for being antiquated and polluting, and it has hotly denied the outage was the result of incompetence. It published a supposed report of a brush fire in an area beneath power pylons that its claimed caused the blackout. But the northern state of Tamaulipas maintained the document, purportedly issued by a state civil defense office, was forged. The Dec. 28 problem in the state-owned power company’s transmission lines caused a two-hour blackout that affected one-fourth of the country’s customers.