Millennial Money: How to nail a no-spend month

Holiday purchases lead many of us to start off the new year with less money, and more regret, than we desire. Following up this period with a no-spend month can be an effective way to reduce debt or simply free up more money for the future. But this type of expense-cutting challenge likely won’t work unless you take the right approach. To successfully complete a no-spend month, set your own rules, know why you want to participate and seek out an ally or cheerleader for support. Here’s how to get started.