New nuclear plant could rise at site of former one in NJ

LACEY, N.J. (AP) — The company that’s in the process of mothballing one of the nation’s oldest nuclear power plants says it is interested in building a new next-generation nuclear reactor at the same site in New Jersey. Holtec International last month received $116 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to complete research and development work on a modern nuclear reactor that could be built at the site of the former Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in the Forked River section of Lacey Township. The Camden company proposes building a new, smaller reactor, which would be a nationwide demonstration project, but has not yet formally applied for permission to do so.