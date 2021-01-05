Next Round of Winter Weather Will Stay South

We may see some fog develop again on Wednesday morning but it will not stick around too long. However the cloudy skies that develop Wednesday will stick around. There is little hope for any sunshine through the end of the week. Looking at Wednesday's weather whiff, we are tracking the next storm system that will impact the Midwest and all data indicates all winter weather will stay south of the area. There is the outside shot at some flurries on Wednesday night. Temps will remain pretty stable with no wild swings. We expect temps to top out around the freezing mark Thursday through Sunday.