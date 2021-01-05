Off-duty Chicago officer latest carjacking victim in city

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say an off-duty officer is the latest victim of a carjacking in the city. The officer was driving on the city’s South Side on Monday when three people climbed out of a car that had pulled in front of her and ordered her out of the vehicle. The officer was not injured and her car was recovered a few miles away. The number of carjackings skyrocketed in 2020 as the year ended with more than 1,400 — more than twice as many as were reported in 2019. And some Chicago carjackings have turned deadly.