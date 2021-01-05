Patchy Morning Fog, Then Some Sunshine

Overnight and into this Tuesday morning, our low stratus clouds started to move out the area. Leaving us with mostly clear skies. While I don't expect widespread dense for this Tuesday morning, we could have some patchy fog through the morning hours. Especially near river valleys and other low lying areas. Also a note about the morning, there are still some slick spots out there after the snow/ice melted yesterday and then refroze overnight. Then for the rest of the day, we'll actually get to see some sunshine. We'll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer, in the mid to upper 30s. This will lead to more melting. By later Tuesday night, another trough will move closer to the region.

The aforementioned trough will transition into a low pressure by Wednesday morning. As all of this happens, clouds will gradually build into the Tri-States. This low pressure is expected to move more southeastward than models originally showed. Therefore, out forecast is more of a dry one. While I can't rule out a few sprinkles or flurries, this system will move near by hardly unnoticed. (Besides the increased cloud cover.) Highs will be a little warmer though, near 40.

Thursday will end up mostly cloudy and a little cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.