Poland: Church cancels lease of liberal Catholic magazine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A liberal Roman Catholic magazine in Poland that recently criticized some high-ranking church officials on issues such as child sex abuse and LGBT rights says local church authorities have terminated the publication’s office lease after almost 76 years. The Tygodnik Powszechny, which is Polish for General Weekly, said on Facebook and on its website that a letter from the Krakow Curia delivered Monday gave the magazine three months’ notice to move out. The curia owns the building in Krakow that has housed the magazine since 1945. The publication did not say if it was given an explanation. The curia did not respond to an email seeking comment.