Reports: Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy figures arrested

HONG KONG (AP) — An opposition party and local media say about 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have been arrested by police under the new national security law. The reports cite their involvement in an unofficial primary election for legislative seats last year. It is the largest mass arrest yet under the security law that was imposed by Beijing last year to quash dissent in the semi-autonomous territory. Those arrested on suspicion of subversion under the new law include former lawmakers and pro-democracy activists. Resignations and disqualifications of pro-democracy lawmakers have left the city a largely pro-Beijing legislature.