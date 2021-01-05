Republican Party faces defining moment under Trump’s shadow

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican Party is facing a defining moment. The move to certify the Electoral College for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday has divided the GOP, opening a schism between those wanting to honor democratic norms and those staying in lockstep with President Donald Trump out of hopes of avoiding his wrath and inheriting his supporters. The final outcome is not in doubt: The results will eventually be certified for Biden. But what comes next for the Republican Party is anything but clear. It is a party engulfed in a civil war, a split caused by degrees of loyalty to Trump.