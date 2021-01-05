Reuters says Ethiopia releases its journalist without charge

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Reuters news agency says Ethiopia has released one of its video journalists without charge, nearly two weeks after his detention led to criticism of the erosion of press freedoms in the country. Kumerra Gemechu was arrested on Dec. 24 at his home amid pressure by authorities on journalists covering the deadly conflict in the country’s northern Tigray region. Reuters says his release “affirms he has done nothing wrong.” Watchdog group Reporters Without Borders says it is relieved to see Kumerra released but it adds that many journalists have been subjected to arbitrary arrests in Ethiopia in recent weeks.