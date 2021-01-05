Stewart leads Mississippi State rally past No. 13 Missouri

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — DJ Stewart scored 24 points and Mississippi State overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to roll past No. 13 Missouri 78-63. Mississippi State trailed by 14 early in the second half before taking the lead with a 15-0 run and then pulling away with a 21-4 burst. Iverson Molinar added 20 points for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds. Jeremiah Tilmon led Missouri with 16 points. Xavier Pinson scored 13 points and Dru Smith had 11.