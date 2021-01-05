“Take the Plunge” event hopes to boost enrollment at John Wood Community College

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - As community college enrollment across the state of Illinois dipped by almost 14 percent in the fall, officials from John Wood Community College said they saw just a 2.7 percent drop, ranking fourth in the state for enrollment.

School officials said despite the downward trend, they are not feeling any significant impacts compared to other areas of the state.

“We’re tracking about six percent down from last spring at this time, but we’re making up a lot of ground this week as classes start on January 11th. But we feel that we’re in a pretty strong position compared to other Illinois community colleges across the state who are down anywhere from 7 to 27 percent," said Tracy Orne, John Wood Community College dean of students and enrollment management.

Orne added that the spring enrollment numbers aren’t finalized yet, as they usually get a final bump from enrollment events like the upcoming “Take the Plunge” day.

The school believes enrollment events are helpful for students who may be nervous or even for those older students who have questions about going back to school.

“Sometimes the hardest part is just getting through the door and coming to talk to someone. Usually it just starts with a conversation like we’re having and just get the conversation started. What are your goals? Where do you want to be? And how can we help you get there?" said Melissa Hess, John Wood Community College adult admissions advisor.

John Wood believes they have stayed near the top in state enrollment because they have listened to the community and have offered flexible options for students, like a hybrid classroom model for those who can’t come to class in person.

Classes in the 16-week program begin on Monday, but classes in the 12-week program begin on February 8th.

School officials said the 12-week option often helps adult students to adjust to their children’s spring school schedule before coming back to class themselves.