Teenage daughter, boyfriend charged in shooting death of mom

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A teenage girl and her teenager boyfriend have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of the girl’s mother, who was 36 years old. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports the two teenagers are accused of killing Ottilia Piros at her home in Greece, New York, last week. Police announced the second-degree murder and weapons charges on Tuesday and say the teenagers, who are residents of Arizona, were visiting Piros over the holidays. They were stopped last week for speeding as they drove west in Saint Robert, Missouri. The two teenagers remain in custody in Missouri waiting transfer to New York. It was not immediately clear if the pair had attorneys to represent them.