Tuesday’s Scores

New
7:32 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, CAM, Anita 61, OT

Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty High School 37

West Monona 51, Trinity Christian High School 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Iowa City West 49

Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, George-Little Rock 33

Creston 71, Clarinda 28

Des Moines Christian 65, Ogden 9

Glidden-Ralston 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 42

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Harris-Lake Park 17

Mason City 85, Marshalltown 22

Osage 64, Rockford 10

Southeast Polk 61, Urbandale 23

Springville 66, Starmont 16

Treynor 58, Tri-Center, Neola 38

West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ppd.

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.

Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.

Spirit Lake vs. PAC-LM, ppd. to Jan 11th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

