US Air Force deploys airmen, drones to base in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has deployed about 90 airmen and an unspecified number of drone aircraft to a base in central Romania, boosting its military presence in the region where there are allied concerns that Russia is trying to display its military strength. The Romanian Defense Ministry said Wednesday the U.S. deployment in its Campia Turzii Air Base will be for “a few months” to conduct information gathering, surveillance and research missions in support of NATO operations. NATO-member Romania shares the Black Sea border with Russia and Moscow has lately been arming its neighbor Serbia with military aircraft, tanks and other armored vehicles.