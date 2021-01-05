WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 4) Part I Unity High Grad Cory Miller Jr. Returns To The Tri-States With U-Indy To Face The QU Hawks On The GLVC Hardwood

This past weekend was an opportunity that Cory Miller Jr. certainly enjoyed. The U-Indy guard had a chance to return home once again on Sunday to face the Hawks of Quincy University on the Great Lakes Conference hardwood. For the (0-3) Greyhounds,, it was also a chance for them to try and pick up their first win of the 2020-21 season.

In less than 2 full seasons playing in the Hoosier State, the former John Wood Community College All-American, has picked up a strong reputation as one of the top defenders in the GLVC. Last season, Miller was named to the conference's All-Defensive team. During his junior season last year, Miller shot over 52 percent from the field while averaging 12 points a game. and averaged over 3 rebounds per game.

On Sunday, the Unity High grad played 36 minutes and pumped in 17 points and pulled down 7 rebounds against the Hawks during U-Indy's 83 to 73 setback. After the loss, Miller took timeout to reflect on some of the former teammates and coaches from JWCC he still keeps in close contact with while competing in the NCAA's Division II ranks.