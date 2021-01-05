Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 4) Highland Boys And Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament Now Underway In The “Show Me State!”

High School Basketball (Monday)

Highland Tournament (Day 1)

Girls

Clark County 39

Kirksville 46

CCHS: Kiara Brunk (13 Points)

Brooklyn Howe (11 Points)

Alexis Ellison (8 Points)

Canton Lady Tigers 41

Palmyra 24

PHS: (FR) Candra King (8 Points)

CHS: Abbey Jarvis (12 Points)

Knox County Lady Eagles 35

Macon 50

Clopton Tournament

(1) Monroe City 81

Louisiana 13

MCHS: (SR) Riley Quinn (20 Points)

(SR) Hallie Dyer (16 Points)

(Soph) Haley Hagan (14 Points)

(SR) Clara Minor (8 Points)

(JR) Savannah Utterback (10 Points)

(SR) Bailee Hays (8 Points)

(JR) Mackenzie Moss (5 Points)

Mark Twain Lady Tigers 53

Winfield 55 (Final/OT)

Salisbury Tournament

South Shelby Lady Birds 70

Northeast-Cairo 46

SSHS Now (5-4) On The Season

Lady Birds Leaders: (JR) Emma Dovin (16 Points)

(Soph) Kaylee Gaines (15 Points)

(JR) Marisa Rubison (12 Points)

(FR) Kamryn Mitchell (11 Points)

MSHSAA Regular Season

Liberty-Wentzville 32

Bowling Green Lady Bobcats 18

BGHS Will Host Centralia On Tuesday

Schuyler County Lady Rams 56

Marceline 25

Iowa High School Girls Basketball

West Burlington 54

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 42

WBHS Lady Falcons Now (8-0)

MSHSAA Boys Basketball

Mexico Bulldogs 70

Fulton Hornets 63

MHS Led 31-25 At Halftime

JV Girls Basketball

Monroe City 40

Hannibal 22

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

