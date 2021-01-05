WHO ‘disappointed’ at Chinese delays letting experts in

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says that he is “disappointed” that Chinese officials haven’t finalized permissions for the arrival of a team of experts into China to examine origins of COVID-19. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare critique of Beijing, says members of the international scientific team have begun over the last 24 hours to leave from their home countries to China as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government. Tedros told a new conference in Geneva on Tuesday that “today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team’s arrival in China.”