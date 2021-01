ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson III had a season-high 25 points as Ohio narrowly defeated Northern Illinois 76-73. Wilson III made 12 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds. Ben Roderick had 13 points for Ohio. Lunden McDay added 11 points. Ben Vander Plas had 11 points and seven assists. Zool Kueth had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies. Darius Beane added 16 points. Anthony Crump had 13 points and nine rebounds.