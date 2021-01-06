A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect now through 10 am this Wednesday morning for Adams, Brown, Pike, Hancock, Schuyler, Scott and McDonough County (IL), Lee County (IA), Lewis, Clark and Scotland County (MO). Visibility of a quarter mile or less will be possible. Freezing fog could make untreated roads and sidewalks slick.

After some nice sunshine on Tuesday, our Wednesday will be foggy and cloudy. A broad shield of dense fog and low stratus clouds blanket much of the region. Visibilities could be a quarter mile or less. We could also have some freezing fog. This dense fog is expected to start lifting between mid to late morning. Meanwhile, high level clouds have spread into the area ahead of an approaching (soon to be) closed low pressure system. That means we will also be cloudy through the day. This low will move southeastward just barely missing the Tri-States. While southern Missouri could get some light rain or even some snow, we will stay dry here. Daytime highs will be decently mild, as the northern tier will be in the mid to upper 30s and the southern tier (Quincy and further south) will see highs in the low 40s.