Activist priest Pfleger ‘devastated’ over abuse allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — Activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger says he’s “devastated” and “angry” over allegations of sexual abuse that occurred decades ago. In a message posted on Facebook Wednesday, Pfleger asked his followers to pray for him and the person making the allegation. The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday that its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. It says Pfleger has agreed to step aside as pastor of and to live away from St. Sabina Parish while the sexual abuse allegations are investigated.