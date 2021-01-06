Activists seek laws after officer cleared in Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Activists for racial justice are demanding new laws after a Wisconsin prosecutor decided not to bring charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake. They say it’ll take systemic changes before police are truly held accountable for using force against Black men. The Aug. 23 shooting left Blake paralyzed, and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley concluded he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he feared Blake was trying to stab him when he used forced. Activists and Blake’s supporters say legislators should rethink not just the laws applying to when an officer pulls the trigger but also such things as rules for wearing body cameras or executing no-knock warrants.