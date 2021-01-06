Adams County to move rapid COVID-19 testing facility

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 rapid testing facility in Quincy would be relocated to the Oakley Lindsay Center at 300 Civic Center Plaza in Quincy.

Health officials stated the facility would be relocated beginning Sunday.

The move to prepare for upcoming mass COVID-19 vaccination, health officials stated. The move will allow resources to align and ensure a smooth process for both COVID-19 testing and vaccination all in one location.

At the new location, individuals wishing to be tested should enter the testing site at 4th and York.

COVID-19 rapid testing site hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday - Closed

Sunday - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Health officials state the test is free and available for anyone who lives, works in or visits Adams County.

Individuals will be contacted with results the same day they are tested. Individuals are encouraged to fill out the registration form ahead of time to save time in line.

The form can be downloaded here. Registration forms will also be available at the testing location.