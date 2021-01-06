Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 6, 2021

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Cindy Cramer

Rich Miles

Jennifer Stephens

Dottie Christophe

Kevin Dinkheller

Mary Morgan

Brady Holst

Janet Duval

Dylan Shanholtzer

Glenn Bemis

Nancy Winters

Maverick Woodside

Steve Adams

Lezlie Meyer

Dee Terrell

Easton Skees

Meagan Pennington

Chris Myers

Ricky Kempe

Jason Zanger

Colbi Jane

Carla Siebers

John Howser

Jessica Lambert

Susan Seals

Courtney Yates

Tristen Vass Dinkel

Charles Rose

Grace Ackers

Monty Arnold

ANNIVERSARIES

Tanner & Alexis Charron

Leroy & Connie Rippenkroeger

Jay & Andrea Bozarth