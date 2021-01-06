Bruised Bears could be without Smith, Mooney against Saints

The Chicago Bears could be down two important players when they visit Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints for a wild-card game on Sunday, with inside linebacker Roquan Smith and receiver Darnell Mooney injured. Both players missed the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday after leaving last week’s loss to Green Bay. And coach Matt Nagy had little to say about their status. Smith left with a left elbow injury on Green Bay’s first possession. Mooney left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.