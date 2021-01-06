Chicago arrested on felony charges after off-duty shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Police officer has been arrested for an off-duty shooting in October. Authorities say Officer Joseph Cabrera faces felony charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon and official misconduct. They say that Cabrera got into an argument with a person and then fired his weapon in the person’s direction. Nobody was injured. He was also charged with official misconduct after allegedly lying to investigators about the incident. Cabrera was arrested early Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court later in the day for a bond hearing.