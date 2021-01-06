Chiefs bonding through pandemic in bid for Super Bowl repeat
In a normal season, Chiefs defensive players would be gathering at Tyrann Mathieu’s house on Thursday nights for cards, wings and some football. The Super Bowl champs had to find other ways to bond during a season marked by a pandemic, beginning with socially distanced ribbing in the locker room and running gags among teammates on Twitter. One thing that has helped: Most of the roster returned from last season, meaning many of those bonds were already formed.