Community Foundation in Quincy receives $32,000 in grants

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Twenty non-profit organizations, that serve youth in Quincy, were awarded grant money from the Samantha Otte Opportunity Fund.

The Community Foundation in Quincy received $32,000 from the fund to award to local organizations.

Kathryn Adrian, the co-founder of Connect Child and Family Solutions, said they received $2,000 from the grant to use toward helping foster families in need of transportation.

"It just kind of has opened up a hole where we couldn't take large donations or we couldn't help in larger ways. Now, we'll be able to, because of that, so it's very exciting," Adrian said.

Adrian said grants like this help them to better serve foster families in Quincy.

You can find ways to help them at Connect Child and Family Solutions.