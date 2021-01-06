Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Missouri, Lewis MO County. In Illinois, Greene IL,

Macoupin IL, Montgomery IL, Fayette IL, Adams IL, Brown IL and

Pike IL Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may

lead to slippery spots on untreated surfaces, especially

bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&