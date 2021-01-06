Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 5:12 am
3:34 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Scott

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may
lead to slippery spots on untreated surfaces, especially bridges
and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

