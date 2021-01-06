EU calls for ‘immediate release’ of Hong Kong activists

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union called for the immediate release Wednesday of the 53 former lawmakers and pro-democracy activists who have been arrested in Hong Kong after being accused of violating the new security law. The mass arrests, including of former lawmakers, were the largest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since the law was imposed by Beijing last June to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory EU spokesman Peter Stano said during a press conference the arrests sent the “signal that political pluralism is no longer tolerated in Hong Kong.” Stano added that the security law is being used “to crush dissent and stifle the exercise of human rights and political freedoms.”