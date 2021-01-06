EXPLAINER: Hong Kong mass arrests chill democracy movement

HONG KONG (AP) — The sudden arrest of dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong is a clear sign of Beijing’s determination to rein in political opposition in the former British colony. The roundup is the most sweeping use of a new national security law to date. It is being widely condemned by Western government officials and human rights groups and will likely further chill an already dwindling protest movement in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Beijing has been unrelenting in its efforts to prevent any repeat of anti-government protests in 2019 that grew increasingly violent in response to the government’s refusal to entertain the protesters’ demands.