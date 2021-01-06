EXPLAINER: How Warnock won 1 of Georgia’s 2 Senate runoffs

Two U.S. Senate runoff elections that together will determine which party controls the legislative chamber for the next two years have been held in Georgia, and a Democrat has won one of them. The Associated Press declared Democrat Raphael Warnock the winner of one of the races over appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a contest that will send him to Washington to finish the remainder of retired GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. The other race between Republican David Perdue, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat Jon Ossoff remained too early to call. Warnock defeated Loeffler after an analysis of outstanding votes showed there was no way for Loeffler to catch up to his lead.